WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 3:46 a.m. on Aug. 16, police responded to a vehicle on fire on West Main Street. The victim is listed as a 45-year-old female from Ontario, Canada. The report indicates the victim was injured but did not specify. The vehicle was a gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. An “orange broken lighter” was collected as evidence.

• At 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 11, police responded to Xenia Avenue on the report of a business being broken into. The owner advised when he arrived to open the business henoticed a window of the back garage door “was missing.” The owner stated the only thing he noticed was missing was cash out of the cash box and the hard drive for the computer system. Fingerprints and DNA samples were collected. Later the owner called the officer noticing two vehicles appeared to have been stolen from the business. The report did not specify what type of cars they were but they were entered into LEADS.

• At 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 11, a 48-year-old Port William female reported her vehicle was stolen while it was on Holiday Drive in Wilmington. The victim indicated she arrived at work at 7:45 a.m. and when she left at 2:30 p.m., the vehicle was missing. She advised she called several people to see if someone had taken it. After they all advised they hadn’t, she realized it was stolen. According to the report, the victim advised she “always leaves the keys under the seat and that she never told anyone she leaves her keys there.” The vehicle was a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. The truck had a dent in the back driver side of the bed, a “bird dog sticker with a man and a gun on the back driver side window,” and a toolbox in the bed. The victim advised she saw some suspicious residents that were staying at the hotel but didn’t get any names.

