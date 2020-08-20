Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 4. Critical; Spray bottle with cleaner is missing name label. Person in Charge stated will label.

Handwashing sign is not posted at kitchen handsink. Doors entering/exiting facility do not self-close. Water accumulated in bottom of pizza prep cooler and dripping into pan. Coke reach-in cooler shelves have debris accumulations. Walls and ceiling in kitchen are damaged/need repaired. Walls, ceiling and floor in back storage area need repair. Men’s restroom floor is damaged. Purse stored on prep table. Facility has a smoky haze: Is vent hood functioning properly?

• Engine House Pizza Station Station 2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 4. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Bottle of soda stored in handsink. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Light nonworking above food prep sink. Facility is smoky: Is vent hood above pizza oven functioning properly? Fire safety tag missing on auto fry equipment. Note: Pepsi reach-in cooler thermometer 45-50°F. Person in Charge stated items stocked. Monitor equipment. Note: Prep cooler became unplugged; temperatures elevated (tomato 45°F). PIC plugged back in and will monitor. Note: 3-door cooler is out of order; must be repaired or removed from kitchen.

• Family Dollar, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington, July 31. Complaint received July 29 “claims at 11 a.m. a man went to the ice freezer and removed bag of ice and crushed on a metal pole. Put the bag into the freezer, opened it then proceeded to fill a styrofoam cup with his bare hand. Closed the bag and freezer then walked into the store with his cup. Man was not wearing a mask. Complainant claims went into the store, found employee and informed them what had happened. Employee had stated it was her husband.”

Investigated July 31. Spoke to Person in Charge. PIC was aware of this situation and said yes, this happened, but the bag of ice is used for employee use only. PIC stated the bag of ice will be labeled and identified for employee use and not for sale. Discussed facial covering mandate. No signage about requirement was posted. PIC was wearing mask.

• Stephanie’s, 142 Main St., New Vienna, July 30. Critical: Baked potato 46°F, green beans 50°F (3-door reach-in cooler). Person in Charge adjusted, will monitor and relocate TCS foods as needed. Corrected. Spray bottle cleaner stored on top of ice making machine. PIC removed and corrected.

Floors damaged (ice machine, 3-door cooler, kitchen). Phone next to cutting board at prep area. Corrected.

• Starbucks, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Aug. 6. No concerns at time of visit.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 5. Complaint received “regarding employees not wearing masks, gloves or hairnets. Employee taking money, making pizza with no handwashing. Found hair in cheesy breadsticks.” Spoke with manager regarding policies. All employees have hats, hairnets and masks. Thank you.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 5. Critical: Handwashing sink water backs up in sink when washing hands.

Seal on bottom of walk-in cooler broken, dragging on the floor causing door to not shut properly. Wall behind 3-sink has some black debris/mildew.

• Maine & Clark, 480 E. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 5. Microwave dirty; inside burnt? Trash all over the floor of walk-in cooler.

