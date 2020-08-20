Local man who raped child gets 10 years

WILMINGTON — A man who raped his young child was sentenced 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Steven Broughton, 29, received the mandatory 10-year prison sentence from Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck on Thursday. Broughton pled guilty to one count of felony 1 rape, with the second count of rape dismissed, on Aug. 13.

Broughton will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, Broughton received two felony 1 indictments of rape in March. He is accused of raping his eight-month-old child.

Originally pleading “not guilty” in May, Broughton attempted to plead “not guilty by reason of insanity”, but he was found competent to stand trial in July.

According to the court records, Blanchester Police Officer Kayla Martin had made contact with the mother of the child. The mother advised her then that Broughton brought the child to her on March 1 and told her “that he had done something terrible.” When asked what he did, “he typed the word ‘rape’ on his phone and showed (the mother)” according to the report.

The mother then asked Broughton if he had raped the child and he replied that he did, according to the records. A third unidentified subject was indicated to have heard Broughton’s confession.

The mother then transported the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be examined. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner stated the medical staff found indications of sexual assault on the child, according to the affidavit.

Broughton was already a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for child pornography in Warren County in 2009, according to court documents. The Warren County Clerk of Courts indicated he was sentenced to three years of community control after serving a 60-day jail sentence. He later violated the community control and violated his probation four times, according to documents from an appeals case in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit in 2016.

