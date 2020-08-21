Local Briefs: EC meals participation up; Worthington Road to be closed

EC summer meals up

Participation increased from last year in the summer free meal program at East Clinton Local Schools, reported the food services director.

The total number of “Seamless Summer Option” breakfasts and lunches distributed in summer 2020 is 5,352.

This averages out to almost 100 meals daily, stated East Clinton Food Services Director Anne Woodruff.

“The [COVID-19] waivers for non-congregate feeding and allowing someone to pick up meals for the children has allowed the flexibility for families to come get the meals and eat at their convenience or pick up for several families at one time,” Woodruff said.

The two pickup sites were at the Churches of Christ in New Vienna and Sabina. The New Vienna breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags given out totaled 2,062, while the Sabina grab-and-go bags numbered 3,290.

All children 18 and younger were welcome to receive the free meals.

Green Twp. meets

The Green Township Trustees will be holding a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday to discuss the purchase of a new plow truck. The meeting will take place at the township building at 92 S. 2nd St., New Vienna. The meeting is opened to the public.

Worthington to close

UNION TOWNSHIP — Worthington Road is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28 for culvert replacement.