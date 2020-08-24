First day(s) of school for Wilmington students

WILMINGTON — The big day finally arrived Monday — at least for half of Wilmington City Schools students and their families — as it was the first day of in-person classes. The other half of Wilmington students will begin their school year on Tuesday while those who went to school Monday will begin their virtual learning.
— — —
Submitted photos
Seventh-grader Aidan, sixth-grader Alexa and 10th-grader Adriana.
Third-grader AJ.
First-grader Carter.
Third-grader Elaina.
Sixth-grader Brooklynn and eighth-grader Alexis.
Evalena starts kindergarten.
Someone doesn’t want eighth-grader Gracie to leave.
Gwendolynn begins kindergarten.
Sixth-grade Kaylee and 10th-grader Aiden.
Sixth-grader Kyanna and 10th-grader Trey.
Second-grader Peyton and first-grader Waylon.
Fourth-grader Trinidy, second-grader Morgen and first-grader Caydence.
Seventh-grader Isabelle.
Fifth-grader Land.
Third-grader Averie.
Fifth-grader Brycen.
Seventh-grader Ethan.
Mackalynn’s first day of kindergarten, with brother Camden.
First-grader A’Leigha.
The big day finally arrived Monday — at least for half of Wilmington City Schools students and their families — as it was the first day of in-person classes. The other half of Wilmington students will begin their school year on Tuesday while those who went to school Monday will begin their virtual learning. Shown are first-grader Lauren and second-grader Callie with sister Madison.