First day(s) of school for Wilmington students

WILMINGTON — The big day finally arrived Monday — at least for half of Wilmington City Schools students and their families — as it was the first day of in-person classes. The other half of Wilmington students will begin their school year on Tuesday while those who went to school Monday will begin their virtual learning.

Submitted photos

Seventh-grader Aidan, sixth-grader Alexa and 10th-grader Adriana.

Third-grader AJ.

First-grader Carter.

Third-grader Elaina.

Sixth-grader Brooklynn and eighth-grader Alexis.

Evalena starts kindergarten.

Someone doesn’t want eighth-grader Gracie to leave.

Gwendolynn begins kindergarten.

Sixth-grade Kaylee and 10th-grader Aiden.

Sixth-grader Kyanna and 10th-grader Trey.

Second-grader Peyton and first-grader Waylon.

Fourth-grader Trinidy, second-grader Morgen and first-grader Caydence.

Seventh-grader Isabelle.

Fifth-grader Land.

Third-grader Averie.

Fifth-grader Brycen.

Seventh-grader Ethan.

Mackalynn’s first day of kindergarten, with brother Camden.

First-grader A’Leigha.

