First day(s) of school for Wilmington students

Seventh-grader Aidan, sixth-grader Alexa and 10th-grader Adriana.

Third-grader AJ.


First-grader Carter.


Third-grader Elaina.


Sixth-grader Brooklynn and eighth-grader Alexis.


Evalena starts kindergarten.


Someone doesn’t want eighth-grader Gracie to leave.


Gwendolynn begins kindergarten.


Sixth-grade Kaylee and 10th-grader Aiden.


Sixth-grader Kyanna and 10th-grader Trey.


Second-grader Peyton and first-grader Waylon.


Fourth-grader Trinidy, second-grader Morgen and first-grader Caydence.


Seventh-grader Isabelle.


Fifth-grader Land.


Third-grader Averie.


Fifth-grader Brycen.


Seventh-grader Ethan.


Mackalynn’s first day of kindergarten, with brother Camden.


First-grader A’Leigha.


WILMINGTON — The big day finally arrived Monday — at least for half of Wilmington City Schools students and their families — as it was the first day of in-person classes. The other half of Wilmington students will begin their school year on Tuesday while those who went to school Monday will begin their virtual learning.

Submitted photos

