Blanchester police arrest fugitive

BLANCHESTER — Police arrested a fugitive from justice early Monday morning, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

At around 3:40 a.m. Ptl. Sarah Luken was on foot patrol downtown when she encountered Brittany Helton, 27, at the closed United Dairy Farmers store at 211 W. Main St.. Ptl. Luken spoke with Helton and conducted a check of her through the national database of wanted fugitives.

“Through this search, Ptl. Luken learned that Helton was a fugitive from justice in several criminal cases, including a nationwide arrest warrant for non-support of dependents issued by the Clermont County Common Pleas Court,” said Teinbolt. “Ptl. Luken also learned that Helton was wanted on warrants in several other Clermont County cases, including failure to appear in five separate impaired driving cases and two drug possession cases.

Ptl. Luken placed Helton under arrest and transported her to the Clermont County line, where she was turned over to a Clermont County deputy sheriff.

