Library meeting virtual

The regular August library board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 will be virtual at https://bit.ly/34qffeB with meeting number 126 332 4011 and password 45177. To dial in instead of using a computer, call toll-free 1-844-621-3956.

Reunion canceled

The Harry and Emmaline Dean Family Reunion, scheduled for Sept. 13 in New Vienna, has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.