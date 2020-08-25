Clinton-Massie LCYC graduates deliver sensory bags

Clinton-Massie graduates of Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) were finally able to deliver their group project to local emergency services personnel.

The LCYC Class of 2020 graduated back on March 12 — the same day Gov. Mike DeWine announced the closure of schools across the state.

The Clinton-Massie project involved raising funds to purchase items for sensory bags to be used by the Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District for easing interactions with traumatized children. The bags were donated by Azek/TimberTech.

With various emergency orders in place and then summer vacation, the group was unable to make arrangements to deliver the sensory bags.

With the onset of the new school year, the students were finally able to coordinate delivery of the sensory bags and complete their project.

From left are: Jenna Norman and Logan Florea, LCYC Class of 2020; Meagan Morabito, advisor; Misty Dixon, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency; Andy Mason, Wilmington Fire Chief; Bob Wysong, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue District. Not present, Ethan Amstutz and Leah Burton, LCYC Class of 2020. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_LCYC-CM-bags.jpg From left are: Jenna Norman and Logan Florea, LCYC Class of 2020; Meagan Morabito, advisor; Misty Dixon, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency; Andy Mason, Wilmington Fire Chief; Bob Wysong, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue District. Not present, Ethan Amstutz and Leah Burton, LCYC Class of 2020. Submitted photo