Clinton-Massie marching band prepared for 2020 season

They don’t know what the fall season will look like, but the Clinton-Massie marching band and color guard are ready.

On July 20, one week before Clinton-Massie’s annual band camp, the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) announced that high school marching band competitions in the state would be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinton-Massie band director Christin McClain decided to move forward with band camp with the support of school administration and extensive restrictions in place to limit possible COVID-19 exposure. The marching Falcons learned new music and routines in anticipation of limited performances this fall.

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s most recent orders, at this time it appears high school marching bands will be able to perform at home football games. McClain anticipates additional opportunities for community performances.

This year’s band and color guard includes 14 seniors: Nicholas Brandenstein, Christian Burns, Johnathan Duncan, Bethany Fessler, Kelsea Garrison, Lucas Hughes, Zoie McCandless, Ryan McGladrie, Liam Neeley, Adam Norton, Mackenzie Osborne, Madison Thomas, Erica Washburn and Veda Wenzler.

Clinton-Massie color guard learns new routine for fall performances. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_CM-Color-Guard.jpg Clinton-Massie color guard learns new routine for fall performances. Heather Muselin photos Falcon band field commanders Liam Neeley, left, and Nicholas Brandenstein and are ready to lead through pandemic challenges. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_CM-Field-Commanders.jpg Falcon band field commanders Liam Neeley, left, and Nicholas Brandenstein and are ready to lead through pandemic challenges. Heather Muselin photos