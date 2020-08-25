Local Briefs: Wilmington library activities set; CCCAP offers gun safety locks

Library activities set

The Wilmington Public Library hosts many activities to supplement your child’s learning.

• Register for September’s Artistic Adventures at Home Kit for ages 6-12 now through Sept. 3. This month the craft is a cute craft stick scarecrow. Register at https://forms.gle/wtmq3qUShhQ5RkgM6 .

• History Quest Reading Challenge for grades 1-5 students interested in learning more about the past and the people who lived it. Register on the Beanstack App or at wilmington.beanstack.org .

• 1,000 Books Before the End of Kindergarten Challenge: Read 1,000 books before your precious one finishes kindergarten. Register for this reading challenge at the library, on the Beanstack App, or at wilmington.beanstack.org .

Free gun safety locks

During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, in partnership with the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Clinton County Community Action Program will be distributing free gun safety locks to anyone needing them.

Firearm cable locks can reduce the risk of suicide and unintentional injury.

The locks can be obtained at the Community Action office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington through September.

PDC sets meeting

Clinton County Public Defender Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Clinton County Law Library.