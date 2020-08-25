Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 17, 2020 and Aug. 21, 2020:

• Jonah Reed, 22, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 19, 2020 to Aug. 18, 2021, fined $1,625, assessed $135 court costs. Reed must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. Additional charges of criminal damages, a second O.V.I. charge, and four counts of driving under suspension-financial.

• Jessica Meyerhofer, 34, of Springboro, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Meyerhofer must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Jennifer Carnes, 54, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Carnes must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Carnes must have no further offenses for two years and complete unsupervised probation. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Darrell Washington II, 33, of Cincinnati, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tramell Patterson Sr., 45, of Cleveland, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Patterson must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in the county for the rest of the year, and pay $6.94 in restitution to the victim. Patterson’s vehicle will be released upon satisfaction of tow changes.

• Caleb King, 19, of Wilmington, no operator’s license, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Jail time was suspended on condition that King commit no driving offenses for two years.

• Shawnda Wilson, 39, of Martinsville, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Wilson must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Jada Orlando, 45, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Orlando must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Michael Coleman Jr., 52, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A “weapons while intoxicated” charge was dismissed.

• Robert Hudson Jr., 33, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a telephone harassment charge. Hudson must commit no further offenses for two years. Additional charges of trespassing and telecommunications harassment were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

