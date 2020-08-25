CCHD reports 7th COVID-related death

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19 — a man in his 70s with no underlying conditions, the Clinton County Health District reported Tuesday afternoon. It is the first local reported coronavirus-related death with no underlying health issues.

There have been a total of 173 confirmed cases and 52 probable ones for a total of 225 so far, the CCHD reports — 134 females and 91 males ranging in age from 1 to 96. Fifty-four active cases are reported, with 14 people currently hospitalized.

Earlier in the month a seventh local death was reported, but that was changed as the state determined that victim was a permanent resident of another county.

The state reports, as of Tuesday, 110,343 confirmed cases and 6,152 probable for a total of 116,495; there have been 3,716 confirmed deaths and 280 probable ones due to COVID-19 for a total of 3,996.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_cc-numbers-Tues-Copy.jpg CCHD