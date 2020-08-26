Pollinator plot for Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A designated pollinator plot has been formed on the corner of Lowe’s Drive and Prairie Avenue through a collaboration of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and the City of Wilmington.

This collaboration was driven by a policy that Myron Hale, a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau, submitted last year and was voted on by the members at the 2019 Clinton County Farm Bureau annual meeting: “We support and encourage the development of a Clinton County Pollinator Program along roadways for scenic enhancement, to develop more pollinator habitats, and reduce mowing cost.”

This habitat will not only reduce some mowing costs for the city, but it will improve the life of pollinators that play such an important role in agriculture. According to the USDA, pollinators are responsible for assisting over 80 percent of the world’s food products.

The Clinton County Farm Bureau thanks Farm Bureau members Myron Hale, Larry Shanholtz, and AJ Schappacher for their labor and resources to make this project possible.

Lowe’s Drive and Prairie Avenue is the site of the pollinator plot. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_IMG_6540.jpeg Lowe’s Drive and Prairie Avenue is the site of the pollinator plot. Submitted photo