First day for some Falcons

Third-graders Sophia and Robin.

Third-graders Sophia and Robin.


Seventh-grader Alexa.


Fifth-grader Bella and third-grader Sophie.


Second-grader Bryston, first-grader Camden, and preschooler Ashtyn.


First-grader Colter.


Sixth-grader Cooper.


Preschooler Jake, kindergarten student Grace and fourth-grader Cy.


Eighth-grader Rhea, ninth-grader Emma, and sixth-graders Carter and Cooper.


First-grader Jaxson.


First-grader Lakelynd.


Third-grader Gunner and first-grader Paisley.


Clinton-Massie schools began Wednesday with the first of a staggered start to in-person days, with other students set to have their traditional first day on either Thursday or Friday.

— — —

Submitted photos

