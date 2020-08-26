Second local coronavirus-related death reported in 2 days

WILMINGTON — An eighth Clinton Countian has died from COVID-19 — the second death reported in the past two days, each of whom were said to have no underlying conditions, according to the Clinton County Health District on Wednesday.

The latest victim was a woman in her 70s.

Prior to these two victims, the county had gone nearly a month without a reported coronavirus-related death.

To date, the eight Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related (and the dates reported) are:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s

• Aug. 25 — a man in his 70s

• Aug. 26 —a woman in her 70s

The first six were reported to have underlying health conditions.

Statewide

The State COVID-19 dashboard as of Wednesday’s update: 111,331 confirmed cases and 6,253 probable ones for a total of 117,584 with 13,043 hospitalizations including 2,920 ICU admissions.

Ohio reports 3,761 confirmed deaths and 283 probable ones due to COVID-19 for a total of 4,044 deaths.

