BPD: Man had guns, machete, made threats

BLANCHESTER — At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday police were summoned to 108 Lee Ann Court on a call of a man high on illegal narcotics — in possession of firearms and a machete — threatening his mother, according to police. As officers were responding a second call was received indicating the man had doused himself in gasoline.

“Officers arrived and found Paul South Jr. in the backyard of the residence, pacing frantically, with a machete at his own throat,” stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release. “Officers could smell gasoline. South appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine based on his behavior, which included paranoia.”

Reinbolt said officers ordered South to drop the machete; he complied and was placed under arrest.

“South’s girlfriend was at the scene and stated he had two long guns in his possession before police arrived, but that she had taken them from him, broke one of them in two, and threw them into the woods behind the house,” said Reinbolt. “Officers located the guns and found one to be a .50-caliber muzzle loader and the other a pellet gun.

“South’s parents, Paul South Sr., 53 and Bettymae Gray, 43, both told officers Paul Jr. threatened to kill them with the guns, although they believed one was a pellet gun,” the chief added.

Paul South Jr., 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, both first degree misdemeanors, and was taken to the Clinton County Jail.