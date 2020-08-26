Clinton Co. Sheriff’s reports: Arrest made; drug-related items in car

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a subject with an active warrant after conducting a traffic stop at 9:16 a.m. on Aug. 13 around State Route 380 and Buck Run Road in Chester Township. Possible narcotics were also located including two spoons with residue, four used hypodermic syringes, and two white pills. The report did not identify the arrested subject, but listed four suspects — two males and one female from Hillsboro and a female from Piketon.

• At 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, deputies responded to a breaking and entering on Woodville Road in Marion Township. The report lists a Predator 9,000-watt portable generator as the stolen item.

• At 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 3, a 42-year-old Springboro male reported a theft occurring at his business on State Route 73 South in Green Township. A crop sprayer and a Landmark LM2500 foam maker were listed as the stolen items.

• At 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 18, a 21-year-old Union Township female reported her iPhone 11 was stolen from her residence on State Route 134 South. A friend of the victim is indicated as a suspect.

• At 1 a.m. on Aug. 19, deputies responded to the 400 block of King Road in Martinsville on the report of a fight. Deputies discovered a fight had occurred. One subject left the scene but later reported her phone had been broken by another subject who was there. A 19-year-old Martinsillve female was listed as the victim. No injuries were reported. No further details were listed.

• At 1:38 a.m. on Aug. 18, during a traffic stop around Spencer and Sabina Road in Wilson Township, deputies discovered possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The report lists a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, a plastic tube with two marijuana cigarettes, and a pill bottle containing pills were seized. A 32-year-old Sabina female was listed as the suspect.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

