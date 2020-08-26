More sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 17, 2020 and Aug. 21, 2020:

• Douglas Brooks, 38, of New Vienna, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• David Poorman III, 34, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Poorman must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Dwight White, 61, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. White must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Macie Leisure, 28, of Sabina, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lisa Joseph, 54, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cameron Constant, 18, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Duning, 37, of Guilford, Indiana, no commercial driver’s license, fined $965, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Duning.

• Brendan Ketzer, 20, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ketzer.

• Billy Sexton, 46, of Georgetown, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sexton.

• Kyle Swango, 34, of Centerville, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Swango.

• Michael Short, 28, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Short.

• Curtis Hoskins, 44, of Dayton, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nicole Carlo, 39, of Blanchester, theft. Sentencing has been stayed to allow Carlo to complete diversion and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Charles Speaks, 18, of Clarksville, underage consumption. Sentencing was stayed to allow Speaks to complete diversion.

• Raymond Sardinas, 54, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

• Austin Martin, 25, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to two days in jail.

• Nora Hensley, 42, of Wilmington, railroad trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Derek Hook, 36, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lisa Whitaker, 55, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended).

• Stephanie Robinson, 36, of Middletown, obstructing official business, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg