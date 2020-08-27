US Rep sets free virtual job fair

Preparations for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ 10th Annual Job Fair are underway, and “participating employers tell me that they have over 2,000 positions that they are seeking to fill,” the congressman stated.

“More companies are signing up every day, and I’m confident that this year’s virtual job fair will help many people in the 15th District make meaningful connections with potential employers,” said Stivers (R-15th District).

This year’s free job fair is different from past events — it’ll be virtual, on Tuesday, Sept. 8

This online experience will offer the same opportunities of a traditional job fair from any internet-connected device. You will have the chance to meet with prospective employers live via video chat.

More information will be coming soon. To make sure you don’t miss any of the updates and to receive the link and login when they become available, go to https://bit.ly/3gx6hi7 .