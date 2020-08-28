TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Friday, Aug. 28, the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

On this date:

In 1917, 10 suffragists demanding that President Woodrow Wilson support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote were arrested as they picketed outside the White House.

In 1955, Emmett Till, a Black teen from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.

In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.

In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.

In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest at a doctor’s office where she’d gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers died a week later at age 81).

Today’s Birthdays: Actor David Soul is 77. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77. Actor Barbara Bach is 74. Actor Debra Mooney is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69. Actor Daniel Stern is 63.Country singer Shania Twain is 55. Actor Billy Boyd is 52. Actor Jack Black is 51. Actor Jason Priestley is 51. Actor Carly Pope is 40. Country singer Jake Owen is 39. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.