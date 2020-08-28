Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22&3, Wilmington, Aug. 17. Critical: No employees are wearing face masks. All employees must wear face coverings and patrons must wear masks. Employee had no idea why no mask worn.

Critical: Individual package of BBQ and Buffalo sauce dated July 31. Containers must be used within 7 days or discarded. Sausage gravy in metal container in walk-in cooler is not labeled or dated. Inside of ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. Four containers of outdated “Kale blazer” juice for sale, dated use by July 2.

Employee in kitchen wearing visor but has extremely long hair in ponytail that is not properly restrained. Small refrigerator in ice cream area not working.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 14.

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Aug. 17. Follow-up. Critical: Diced ham in reach-in cooler was 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). In the reach-in freezer by order window, there were containers of frozen monkey bread with no labels, ingredients, expiration date or name of establishment where produced.

Two previous violations corrected. Thank you.

No one has purchased new license to date. If facility has sold, new license must be purchased. Seating area is not social distanced at this facility. No patrons are wearing masks. Watched patron blow nose and cough into napkin and wipe napkin all over table.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 14.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 12. Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in coolers/freezers. Food debris accumulated on top inner surface of microwave. Dust accumulated on ceiling in kitchen. Grease accumulated on floor and cords near broiler and oven. Food handler not wearing hair restraint.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington, Aug. 10. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label. Corrected. Fastener in ice making machine is rusty. Shelves in True refrigerator are rusty/coating peeling.

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 7. Follow-up. Cooler temperature 40°F. Cup of water inside 39°F. Cooler can be used again. Please check temperatures regularly. When you add product, temperature will go up. Adjust as needed.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 13.

• Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 14. Follow-up. Counter damaged at soda fountain drink machine.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Aug. 14. Follow-up #3. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Light in retail sandwich case out. Lid missing on dumpster. Ceiling material peeling in walk-in cooler.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-6.jpg