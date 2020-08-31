Clinton Co. Sheriff’s reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30. According to the report, deputies responded to Gallimore Road in Jamestown where a 29-year-old Jamestown female was found with apparent minor injuries. The victim advised the suspect grabbed her face and threw a pop can at her.

• Deputies arrested a male subject after responding to a domestic violence incident on School Road in Martinsville at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. A 45-year-old female was listed as the victim.

• Deputies arrested a subject after a traffic stop around U.S. 68 North in Gurneyville Road in Union Township. According to the report, deputies found a used hypodermic syringe and a brownish powder. A urine sample was collected. Additional drug charges are pending, the report indicates.

• Sheriff’s deputies received information of a possible attempted kidnapping at 8:57 p.m. on Aug. 30 near Center Road and White Oak Drive in Chester Township According to the report, the caller advised he was walking with his family and his three kids were riding the bikes. Two males in a vehicle stopped in front of them. One male, described wearing “shorts, no shirt with lots of tattoos” got out and “looked at the kids.” The children later told the deputies the subject never said anything to them when he got out, looked at the front of the vehicle, got back in, and left. The father wanted to have the incident documented because it seemed strange. No further action was taken.

• At 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 26, deputies responded to a domestic incident on Walnut Street in Port William. A 22-year-old Wilmington female was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The suspect was indicated to be the victim’s boyfriend.

• At 1:47 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies responded to an animal cruelty report on McCoy Road in Union Township. According to the report, two dogs were located and appeared to be malnourished, unkempt, and sickly. No further details were listed.

• At 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 72 North in Wilson Township on the report of a stolen vehicle being located. The vehicle — a 2002 silver Ford F-150 — was located along with the suspect. The report doesn’t indicated whether the suspect was arrested or who they were. A 22-year-old male from Latonia, Kentucky was listed as the victim.

• At 4:13 a.m. on Aug. 22, deputies reported that a male subject attempted to convey an illegal substance into the jail on Davids Drive. Deputies seized a clear bag of an unknown crystal substance and a gray Zippo lighter.

• At 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 23, deputies performed a traffic stop for fictitious plates around State Route 73 South and Airborne Road in Wilmington, Union Township. According to the report, the driver and passenger were in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The report lists a bag with a crystal substance was seized. The deputies also collected two smartphones as evidence.

• At 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 27, a 59-year-old Lynchburg female reported a friend of hers damaged her silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala at the victim’s residence on Turner Road.

• At 10:28 a.m. on Aug. 22, a 33-year-old Wilmington female reported an acquaintance vandalized her tan Buick LaCrosse around State Route 350 East in Cuba, Washington Township.

• At 12:14 p.m. on Aug. 25, a 55-year-old Wilmington female reported her vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen while at the 2400 block of U.S. 68 North in Union Township.

• At 4:03 a.m on Aug. 23, deputies received a report of a burglary on West Main Street in Clarksville, Vernon Township. A 51-year-old male resident reported Harley Davidson branded shirt, ring, earrings, and bracelets, along with $60 in other clothing, were stolen.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

