Local Briefs: Road to be closed; It’s fall at the Mill

Road to be closed

Derivan Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Bernard Road and Levo Road in Green Township. The last address accessible from the north is 1638 Derivan Road and the last address accessible from the south is 1934 Derivan Road.

The project is anticipated to take four weeks, weather permitting.

Booklovers to meet

Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Thegroup will discuss “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Fall into Sugartree Mill Co.

Fall has arrived at the Sugartree Mill Co. in Wilmington.

Come home to the Mill Saturday, Sept. 5 and help them celebrate the anticipation of fall and enjoy some special additions to the Mill, including harvest punch, desserts inspired by some of their favorite pies, fresh fall bouquets provided by That Girl’s Flowers for sale, and a few special discounts on some of their favorite brands.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 316 E. Sugartree St.