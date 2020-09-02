Wilmington City Schools using electrostatic sprayer

This is an electrostatic sprayer being utilized by Wilmington City Schools (WCS) as a health and safety measure. It ionizes the spray so that it wraps around and clings to what is being sprayed. It disinfects, and WCS uses it weekly in addition to the district’s daily cleaning. It’s used in the buildings as well as the buses. “We spray high-touch points and hard surfaces such as desks, chairs, and seats,” said WCS Director of Business Operations Curt Bone.

