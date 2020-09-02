Blanchester PD: Suspect arrested, faces aggravated trafficking in drugs

BLANCHESTER — A man is facing a charge of aggravated drug traffiicking.

In late March Blanchester Police night shift officers Sgt. Gary Mowen and Ptl. Sarah Luken arrested a prowler, John Pike Jr., in the Vine Street neighborhood, according to a news release from BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and a large sum of cash,” stated Reinbolt. “The narcotics were sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime laboratory for analysis. The lab recently reported that their testing identified the substance in question as methamphetamine with a weight in excess of 20 grams, That figure makes this the largest seizure of methamphetamine by the Blanchester Police Department in the past 15 years.”

Reinbolt said that last week the case was presented to the Clinton County grand jury, which handed down an indictment charging Pike with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

“The indictment includes a request that the approximately $2,000 in cash found on Pike be forfeited to the police department,” said Reinbolt.

“Pike was recently arrested by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and was in their jail at the time he was indicted,” said Reinbolt. He said a Blanchester police officer went to the Clermont County Jail Tuesday night, picked up Pike, and transported him to the Clinton County Jail. Pike will answer the charge in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Police said that in March John Pike Jr. possessed these drugs and a large amount of cash. Pike