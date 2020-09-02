Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 10. Critical: Written procedures unavailable for pancake batter held by time as public health control. Person in Charge stated today was first day pancakes were available on menu. PIC stated will locate policy. Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label. Corrected. Bottles of chemical stored above food in stock room. Corrected.

Food employee was wearing several rings, bracelets, watch and earrings. Plain wedding band is acceptable to be worn as jewelry. Food employee was not wearing hair restraint. Boxes of plates stored on floor.

• Eagles Lodge #2222, 113 Wright St., Blanchester, Aug. 13. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Debris accumulated in bottom of hand sink and 3-sink in kitchen. Cove trim missing between wall and floor material (behind bar equipment) and under popcorn counter. Floor unfinished (side of beer cooler) at bar area. Electric box has wires visible near bar. Surfaces are not easy to clean; need sealed (counter at popcorn equipment, wood under bar ledge). Daylight visible at 2-door exit door on bottom, Outer openings must seal when closed. Hand sinks need sealed to wall (restrooms). Trim around men’s restroom door needs finished.

• Dilly Bar, 803 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 13. Critical: Ground beef 43°F (2-door reach-in cooler). Person in Charge to monitor and adjust equipment. Packages of tortillas were stacked in front of fan. PIC to re-arrange storage items to increase circulation. Additionally, meat was cooling (58°F beef). Please ensure cooling product is spaced in equipment and if needed cooled down more with ice baths before placing in equipment.

Note: Hand sink hot water flow was slower. Please ensure proper water flow for handwashing.

• Eagles Lodge #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Aug. 12. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Thermometer unavailable in refrigerator.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Aug. 14. Chicken salad 55°F (on ice/special). Person in Charge discarded.

• R + L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Aug. 17. Critical: Pizza in warmer: Cheese 127°F and meat pizza 128°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above).

Employees are wearing face coverings. Patrons are not wearing face coverings.

Follow-up; Approx. Sept. 14.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Ave., Midland, Aug. 18. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you. There is no one at this facility that is manager certified in food safety.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 18. All employees wearing masks. Thank you. Door of walk-in freezer had large ice build-up around seal of door not allowing door to close properly.

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 17. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, Aug. 17. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

