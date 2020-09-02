Local Briefs: Williams earns OWU honor

Williams earns OWU honor

Chloe Williams of Wilmington is among 18 students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2020-2021 Education Fellows. She is studying Drama Education.

The four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education to first-year students with a high potential for success at the university and a stated interest in teaching at the preschool, elementary, middle, or high school level. The fellows also are selected in recognition of having demonstrated both leadership in high school and a passion for making the world better by educating its future citizens.

The benefits of being named an Education Fellow include receiving an OWU scholarship, mentoring from both upper-level Education Fellows and professors, and an invitation to participate in forums, field trips, and other career-related events.