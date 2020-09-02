WPD reports multiple arrests of drivers with and/or under influence of drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• An open container charge was filed against a Hillsboro male after a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 25, around Lorish Avenue and North Lincoln Street. According to the stop, officers noticed an open can of alcohol in the vehicle’s cupholder along with a suspected meth pipe. The report also collected a cellophane bag with two grams of a brown powder.

• Police arrested a male subject who had an active warrant during a traffic stop at 10:27 p.m. on Aug. 29. The stop occurred around South Wall and Elm Street. The officer discovered a meth pipe on the suspect during the stop. After transporting the suspect to the jail, officers discovered four plastic bags in the suspect’s pocket. The report indicated the seized a gram of suspected amphetamines/methamphetamines and ten dosages of suspected heroin. Additional charges are pending after received test results on the substances.

• Police arrested a male subject from Wilmington for an alleged O.V.I., driving under suspension, and marijuana possession at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 30. The arrest took place on Fife Avenue.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence at 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 30. Police responded to a Fife Avenue residence where the suspect and a female subject were observed arguing outside. The female advised the suspect punched a hole in the bedroom door and stated he was going to punch her in the face. The suspect advised he did punch the door and knocked over the trash can. He advised he had a temper and the argument started over the phone. He advised the female struck him in the face but the officer didn’t observe any marks.

• Police arrested a male subject for an alleged O.V.I., driving under suspension-non compliance, and a turn signal violation at 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 27. According to the report, officers conducted a traffic stop on South Nelson for the turn signal violation. The subject advised he didn’t have a license and he “drank a few beers roughly an hour-and-a-half ago.”

• Police arrested a Sabina male with an outstanding warrant from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 25. The arrested took place after a traffic stop at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue. The warrant was for failure to appear in court.

• A Lebanon male was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:58 p.m. on Aug. 25. The traffic stop occurred at the 900 block of Rombach Avenue due to the vehicle having fictitious tags. The suspect was a passenger. A marijuana pipe was discovered in the car and belonged to the suspect.

• Police cited a 17-year-old male for alleged marijuana possession, running a red light, and driving without a license after a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 27. Police conducted a traffic stop on the subject after failing to stop at a red light at the 1200 block of Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the officer observed the odor of marijuana. The male advised he had marijuana in the vehicle. The subject was placed in the back of the patrol car and transported to his residence. The subject’s vehicle was moved to a nearby parking lot.

• At 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 26, police conducted a traffic stop around Library Avenue and North South Street for a marked lane violation. The report notes the driver was allegedly under the influence of drugs and that there was a three-year-old child in the vehicle. The report does not indicate who the suspect was and whether or not they’ve been officially charged.

• At 1:54 a.m. on Aug. 29, police discovered suspected narcotics and a handgun during a traffic stop on East Main Street. The vehicle was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change. According to the report, police discovered the female passenger in the vehicle from New Vienna had a loaded handgun in her purse along with a “blue metal one hitter” that contained a fine white powder. The female claimed she “hasn’t carried that purse in a long time and that she forgot it was in her purse.” The report did not specify what “it” she was referring to. The female advised she carried the gun for protection, and she stole the blue vile from her sister and give it back to her. Police advised she couldn’t carry the gun in her purse or have it concealed while transporting it. The powder was sent to the crime lab for testing and the subject was released from the scene. As of right now, no charges have been filed against the female.

• At 1:57 a.m. on Aug. 27, while on a routine patrol, an officer noticed a known male subject parking his vehicle at a closed gas station on East Main Street. The subject got out of his vehicle, walked up to the door, got back in his vehicle, drove off, and then backed into another parking space. The officer then made contact with the subject. “(The subject) advised that he was checking his oil because he thought the oil levels were low,” the report states. The officer checked the oil level and said it was full. The subject then advised the car was acting “as if it wanted to shut off.” The officer indicated they “started the vehicle. It sounds fine.” The officer noticed the subject was “sweating bad as if he was nervous about something.” The subject advised he was sweating because he was nervous around cops. The officer conducted a pat-down. While that was happening, the subject advised he had a syringe on him in his left pocket. He advised it was for drug use. The officer discovered a bag with a crystal-like substance in it along with a black bag with six bags with a grey powder substance inside of it. The subject advised the grey substance was “dope.” The officer advised him he couldn’t drive the vehicle since he appeared to be under the influence. The subject was released and the substances were sent off to a crime lab for testing. No charges have been filed against the subject, as of now.

• At 2:52 a.m. on Aug. 27, around Fife Avenue and John Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate. The officer made conduct with the male driver and later noticed the male seemed to be falling asleep. The subject advised he worked from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle so he could check if the subject’s eyes were impaired. The officer conducted an HGN test and didn’t observe “any clues.” After getting consent to search, the officer located a small bag inside the subject’s wallet believed to be a crystal substance. The subject advised it was roughly a gram of meth. The substance was sent to the crime lab for testing. The subject left the scene. No charges have been filed yet.

• At 8:48 a.m. on Aug. 30, police responded to a burglary report at a church on West Locust Street. The report indicated a white 2017 Dodge Caravan GT was stolen. Police collected fingerprints as evidence.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574