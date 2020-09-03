Throwback Thursday: Teaching Martinsville

Christine Snyder told us she recognized Mrs. Elizabeth Powell on the left side. “She was my fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Adams Township School in 1952-53 and 1953-54,” she stated. “She must have taught at Sabina before she came to Adams. I did not know that until now.”

Regarding last Thursday’s photo of Sabina Elementary students, Peggy Wilson told us that she is in the photo — of the eventual graduating Class of 1967. “It was a good class,” said Wilson, who was surprised and pleased to see the old photograph.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 4, 1942:

National headlines

• ‘Germans In Stalingrad Suburb; Rommel Forced Back Slightly On Egypt Front’

“Field Marshal Erwin Rommel’s armored columns, jolted by terrific Allied firepower, were reported to have fallen back in the battle of Egypt today under another record-breaking assault by British and American warplanes.

“On the Russian front, Nazi headquarters asserted that German troops had fought their way to the western suburbs of Stalingrad.”

Also, “American and Allied warplanes, swarming across the Far Pacific skies on a 3,500-mile ‘front’, were officially credited today with inflicting havoc on Japan’s invasion armies from China to the Solomon Islands in the South Sea.”

Locally

• Wilmington College agreed to take four of some of the 1,900 American-born Japanese students evacuated from the west coast when the war began to allow them to continue their studies.

• Fred H. Roberson was promoted to the rank of technical corporal with a coast artillery unit at Fort Ord, Ca. John Brackney of near Gurneyville was promoted to first lieutenant in the Army Air Force, stationed at Southwark Station, Philadelphia, Pa.

• Miller’s Bakery advertised a dozen sweet rolls for 24-30 cents and a dozen sandwich rolls for 18 cents.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Clark Gable and Lana Turner in “Somewhere I’ll Find You” while the Lamax was showing Robert Stack in “Eagle Squadron” and Abbott & Costello in “Pardon My Sarong.”

• Buck Newsom and the Brooklyn Dodgers shutout the Cincinnati Reds and Johnny Vander Meer.

The 1989-1990 Martinsville Elementary faculty. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.

