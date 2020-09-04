Rotary welcomes WCS superintendent via Zoom

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart was the guest speaker as Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays met via Zoom

McCarty-Stewart, introduced by Rotary President Dan Evers, said the school district formed two teams to prepare for the school year in light of COVID-19 — one dealt with the curriculum and the other with logistics and operations.

She said she had great empathy for the hardest decision parents had to make — of whether to send their children to in-person school or to go to school online. She said the first week was a success in that students were following guidelines and complied with the new COVID-19 rules.

McCarty-Stewart said that about 24 percents of students were attending school virtually. She added that the district is following COVID-19 data and the district is prepared to act in any change of the data.

