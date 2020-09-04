Client shows appreciation of meal deliverer

Freddie Flint, who delivers meals to senior citizens for the Clinton County Community Action Senior Services program, recently received a Service Excellence Award from the Council on Aging due to recent acknowledgements received from one of the client’s children. The client’s daughter stated, “Fred was the highlight of mom’s day. She looked forward to seeing him every day and getting her meal as well. He is so funny and kind.”

Freddie Flint, who delivers meals to senior citizens for the Clinton County Community Action Senior Services program, recently received a Service Excellence Award from the Council on Aging due to recent acknowledgements received from one of the client’s children. The client’s daughter stated, “Fred was the highlight of mom’s day. She looked forward to seeing him every day and getting her meal as well. He is so funny and kind.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_output.jpg Freddie Flint, who delivers meals to senior citizens for the Clinton County Community Action Senior Services program, recently received a Service Excellence Award from the Council on Aging due to recent acknowledgements received from one of the client’s children. The client’s daughter stated, “Fred was the highlight of mom’s day. She looked forward to seeing him every day and getting her meal as well. He is so funny and kind.”