Steps for rentersto avoid eviction

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Eviction Moratorium took effect Friday, and Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty shares the website where residents can learn more and start the process to possibly avoid eviction from their home.

The Ohio Legal Help page — https://bit.ly/2Z3KGaP — contains a step-by-step interview to complete the required declaration form to stop an eviction under the moratorium, which is in place from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31, 2020. There is also a link at clintonmunicourt.org .

The tenant should file this form with the court where the eviction is filed to stop their eviction.

This interview can be used by people who have already had an eviction filed against them and people who are behind on rent but have not had an eviction filed against them.

The Trump administration recently issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Senior administration officials explained that the director of the CDC has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease.

Who qualifies

Renters covered through the executive order must meet four criteria, according to AP. They must:

• Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

• Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

• Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

• Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.

Officials said local courts would still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.

