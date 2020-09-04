Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Clarksville, Aug. 19. Critical; Employees in kitchen not wearing masks. All employees of food service operations must wear masks while at work. Cutting board prep areas where employee placed plate not cleaned between uses. Prime rib in microwave to keep it warm was 73°F (must be properly cooled to 135°F, but if rare to at least 130°F to prevent bacterial growth). Noodles on counter 51°F, rice on counters 53°F, fish in reach-in cooler 48°F, shrimp in reach-in cooler 52°F, margarine in large tub in 2-door reach-in outside 44°F, rice in cooler by the grill 51°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Homemade pies in coolers and freezer do not have proper labels. Some have ingredients, some don’t. None has where they are made (name of company, address). Not all are labeled homemade product.

Employee in kitchen had plate of food off to side, picked up plate, placed on cutting board prep area and began eating onion rings in the kitchen at any time. There is no soap at handwashing sink; employee said the soap was at prep sink (bar of soap). Hand soap must be liquid in pump bottle or dispenser. No hand soap. No thermometers in cooler outside or in staff wait area. Cutting board prep area, all kinds of food prepared, no wiping in-between foods! 2-door cooler outside reaching 50°F. True freezer by 3-sink has lots of food around seal. Freezer outside has extreme amounts of frost.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 16.

• China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 19. Critical: Raw shrimp and raw chicken thawing in same sink compartment. Person in Charge separated and marked raw shrimp. Corrected. Cartons of raw eggs stored on top shelf in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler. Corrected.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Employee drink with no lid stored above food prep cooler. Bucket of raw chicken (in process of cutting) was stored on floor. Water accumulations with debris on slicer on shelf. Reach-in freezer (next to 3-sink) has blood accumulations on shelves and door. Cardboard liner on storage shelf with debris accumulations. Light (ceiling fixture) above/near 3-sink is not working. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in vent hood. Bottles of medicine stored above food prep cooler. Dishwasher only recorded 100°F (must reach at least 120°F).

Follow-up: Sept. 2.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 19. Follow-up. Lid (inside white plastic) of ice making machine is cracked/damaged. Person in Charge stated bottom storage portion of ice unit is being replaced and ordered. Floor under beverage equipment at drive-through area has cups/paper goods and liquid accumulation.

• Sharrett Community Meat, 230 Main St., Port William, Aug. 20. Pre-licensing. Still need someone to get registered as manager in food safety.

Follow-up: Call for appointment.

• Sharrett Community Meat, 230 Main St., Port William, Aug. 21. Pre-licensing. Conditional license issued for retail meat-cutting/sales only. Please provide approvals, new menu, and all licenses to get additional approvals.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 11.

