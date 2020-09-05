Chips take a dip: 2-vehicle crash downtown

WILMINGTON — A Chevrolet Equinox SUV ended up in the CVS store shrubbery with heavy damage after a witness told Wilmington police its driver ran a red light, causing a Herr’s snack food truck to flip onto its side, spilling boxes of snacks, at about 8 a.m. Saturday at East Main and South Walnut streets. Wilmington police, EMS and city workers worked the crash scene, including officers helping the truck driver load boxes back onto the truck. The SUV’s air bags deployed; information on injuries, if any, to its driver were not known.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal

Submitted photo by Buffy Boatman