Legacy grant to Murphy Theatre will go for fire detection system

A $38,000 Clinton County Legacy Fund grant awarded to the Murphy Theatre will go to install a flame detection and mass notification system.

“This will be a much needed update to our security system at the Murphy Theatre, and will allow us to detect fire if one were to break out in the theatre, and to assist us in evacuating the audience should this occur during a performance,” said Murphy Theatre Director of Development Joni Streber.

The project came about as a result of an audit performed at the theatre to determine what upgrades might be appropriate for the safety and welfare of the community and patrons, Streber added.

“We hope to have other similar projects in the future, and are actively seeking to secure funding,” she said.

The Murphy Theatre hopes to have the project completed prior to its reopening. It closed due to the Covid-19 public health emergency.

The Murphy Theatre will work with Sonitrol Verified Electronic Security to do the installation.

“The Murphy Theatre is grateful to the Clinton County Commissioners and the Legacy Fund Committee for their support of this project,” said Streber.

Thanks also go out, she said, to the Murphy Theatre Board of Trustees for approving pursuit of the grant, and for the input of Clinton County Foundation Executive Director Jan Blohm, Wilmington Fire and Police Departments, Shaw Electric, and NT Construction.

Streber said, “We look forward to having our patrons back with us at the Murphy Theatre.”

The Murphy Theatre is one of nine recipients in the first cycle of grants awarded by the members of the Legacy Fund Committee. The Legacy Fund consists of money the county obtained from selling county-owned Clinton Memorial Hospital.

This is the final article in a series of reports on the nine projects that the recipients will spend their particular Legacy Fund dollars for.

The steward for the Legacy Fund is the not-for-profit Clinton County Foundation.

Clinton County Foundation Board President Justin Holbrook said, “The partnership between the Clinton County Foundation and the Legacy Fund board is impactful and incredibly beneficial to Clinton County communities. The partnership allows us to provide grants that support the health, safety and wellness of our residents while also investing the Fund to grow the dollars available for financial support well into the future.”

Legacy Fund Committee members join with Murphy Theatre representative Joni Streber to celebrate the Legacy grant awarded to the performing arts community theatre. From left are Mike McCarty, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, Murphy Theatre Director of Development Joni Streber, Tony Long, and Janet Dixon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_theatre.jpg Legacy Fund Committee members join with Murphy Theatre representative Joni Streber to celebrate the Legacy grant awarded to the performing arts community theatre. From left are Mike McCarty, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, Murphy Theatre Director of Development Joni Streber, Tony Long, and Janet Dixon. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Legacy grant for fire detection system