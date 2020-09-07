K of C drive-thru/walk-up fish fry Saturday

K of C sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church will hold a drive-thru/walk-up fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center parking lot, Wilmington.

The cost is $12. Each meal includes a choice of three pieces of fried or baked fish or six shrimp; and all of the following sides: potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, brownie and cocktail and tartar sauces.

Annual dinner canceled

Due to the pandemic, the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Wilmington will not be held this year. The committee thanks you for your understanding.