BPD: Man assaults woman with beer can

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester woman reported being assaulted by her former landlord at 216 W. Main St. in Blanchester.

Angel Perry, 21, reported that she went to her former residence at 216 W. Main St.on Saturday in order to retrieve her personal property after being evicted, according to a news release from Blancheser police.

“Perry stated her former landlord, Jerry Stenerson, age 45, was at the residence and was intoxicated,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “Perry stated they got into an argument in the front yard, when Stenerson sprayed her with a garden hose, then struck her multiple times in the head and face with a beer can he was holding. Perry stated that Stenerson was intoxicated at the time.

“Ptl. Ty Smith observed injuries to Perry’s face, and medical reports provided by Perry indicate that she suffered a concussion in the altercation,” Reinbolt continued. “Ptl. Smith interviewed witnesses, then spoke with Stenerson. Stenerson stated he sprayed Perry with a garden hose to ‘make her go away’, that Perry then grabbed his arm, causing him to lose his grip on a beer can he was holding and that it accidentally struck Perry in the head.”

Reinbolt said Stenerson was charged with assault and issued a summons requiring his appearance in the Clinton County Municipal Court to answer the misdemeanor charge.

