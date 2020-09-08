Local Briefs: Tour Harveysburg’s history, hear CM band; give blood Wednesday

History of Harveysburg

The Harveysburg Community Historical Society is sponsoring a “Drive Around/Walk Around Tour” of the Village of Harveysburg to highlight points of interest in the village. The “First Free Black School in Ohio” and the “Home of the First Woman in Ohio” are two points of interest among 24 on the tour.

The event is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. All participants are to meet at the First Free Black School Museum at 23 North St. to receive instructions.

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band will first play a few numbers at the museum and will continue to play at different locations in the village as the tour continues.

Give blood Wednesday

The monthly Wilmington community blood drive sponsored by CMH Regional Health System will be Wednesday, Sept. 9 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “We Are All In This Together” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” t-shirt.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.