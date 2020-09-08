Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Aug. 25. All employees need to make sure that they are wearing masks properly (over nose, mouth and chin)! Critical: At the community grill, employee was wiping cutting surface with dry towel and laying off to the side. In grab-and-go, parfait/pudding 57-61°F, ham sandwich 54°F, pizza sauce 65°F, chicken on pizza prep 85, chicken on salad bar 54°F, tofu on salad bar 50°F, black beans on salad bar 48°F, pico on salad bar 46°F, cottage cheese on salad bar 39°F, milk 41°F. Cooler reading 60°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. In the grab-and-go, continued to serve after temperatures were discussed. At cold prep sink, plumbing extended down into bell; all prep sinks must he 2-inch air gap.

Grab-and-go moved to a new room that used to be used for dining. New floor installed. Please contact Health Department regarding approval. Wiping cloths on counter in community grill. All wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. Community grill prep cooler had water in bottom of cooler and leaking onto floor. Main kitchen shelving behind grill covered in foil. All coolers running warm. Walls by walk-in coolers dirty and mildew in corner.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 22.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 31. Sushi area: Critical: Brown rice 64°F, sushi tuna 52°F. Person in Charge stated items were out of cooler for prep, stated will check temperature. Use smaller portions to keep cold TCS foods 41°F or less. Items missing date marks. PIC added date marks. Acidified white rice missing label and discard time. PIC added label.

Thermometer unavailable in prep cooler and reach-in cooler. Food ingredients stored outside of original packaging missing common name labels.

Remaining areas of facility: Floor paint chipping/worn in deli department.

Follow-up: Sept. 23.

• Windy Acres, 6805 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. Critical: Packaged food items candy, marshmallows, cheese curds, etc. missing labels.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 31. No concerns at time of visit.

• Cpl. James H. Smithson VFW Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, Aug. 31. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Family Dollar, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 1. Remodeling store, all new coolers and shelving installed. No plans submitted for approval. Plans need to be submitted immediately.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 East, Wilmington, Aug. 29. Manager certification in food protection unavailable.

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. No concerns at time of visit.

• Grandma’s Groceries, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. No concerns at time of visit.

• Caesar Creek Donut Shop, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. Sugar and nuts stored outside of original packaging missing label.

