Homeless shelter annual fundraiser set

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Homeless Shelter and Wilmington AM Rotary will host the 23rd Cardboard City — Cardboard & Cans 2020 is set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at each registered team’s location.

Participants will be building houses from cardboard and canned food items to benefit the homeless shelter. Teams will need to provide their own cardboard and construction materials.

The structure must have all of these elements: Cardboard materials; duct and shipping tape; non-perishable food; canned food; and coloring materials. There is no limit for the size and height of the build.

Cardboard City is a great team-building event for all groups in which you can participate in the community by sharing and exchanging ideas, goals and information.

Trophies and recognition include:

• Team/Group participant — Largest amount collected receives a traveling trophy

• School Team — Clinton County School District Challenge winners earn a traveling trophy

• Individual/Team — Most Creative Cardboard Structure receives a traveling trophy

Fadi Al-Ghawi and Brad Reynolds are AM Rotary co-chairs for the event.

For more information, call Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker at 937-382-7058 or email cchomelessshelter@cinci.rr.com ; denises@clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org or ambert@clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_cardboard-and-cans-form.jpg