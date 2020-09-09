Drive-thru voter registration Saturday at Wilmington Main Library

WILMINGTON — The November election is just a few weeks away.

If you are not registered to vote, need to update your voter registration, or want to request an absentee ballot, stop by the Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 1-3 p.m. and participate in the Drive-Thru Voter Registration event.

Julie Bolton, Elections Administrator from the Clinton County Board of Elections, will also be on hand to answer your questions on all things voting related.

For more information, call the library at 937-382-2417.

You can check your voter registration status by visiting VoteOhio.Gov .

