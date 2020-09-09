Clinton County reports another COVID-19 death; local business has 8 cases

Another Clinton County coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday afternoon — a man in his 70s with no known underlying conditions, according to the Clinton County Health District (CCHD).

A total of 12 local deaths have now been reported, although officials think that number will be reclassified to 11 as, for the second time, it’s expected the state will re-classify a victim as being a full-time resident of another county.

The CCHD, as of a Tuesday afternoon update, reported the county has had 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57 probable ones for a total of 264. They reported 58 active cases, including eight currently hospitalized.

There is an outbreak of eight COVID-19 cases at the Blanchester plant Universal Forest Products located on Cherry Street (State Route 28), the Clinton County health commissioner said Wednesday.

“We have been in communication with the GM, who I understand has been cooperative with our investigation,” Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer added.

While all eight of the cases are people who work at the Universal Forest Products facility in Blanchester, the infected individuals reside in three different counties, including Clinton County.

Bauer reported the company is re-educating employees on wearing face coverings, physical distancing, sanitizing high-touch areas, and staying home if they are ill.

The manager did state that they have a cleaning company coming in to do a “deep clean” of the facility on Friday, according to Bauer.

The State of Ohio reports — as of the Wednesday afternoon update — 126,046 confirmed cases and 6,919 probable ones for a total of 132,965, with 14,083 hospitalizations.

The state reports 4,034 deaths and 290 probable ones due to COVID-19 for a total of 4,324 deaths.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_CC-Health-District-2.jpg