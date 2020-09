WILMINGTON — On Wednesday evening the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education named Carrie Zeigler to fill the board seat left open by the August death of Steve Murphy.

A lifelong resident of Wilmington, Zeigler worked for Wilmington City Schools for 18 years prior to resigning as Holmes Elementary School principal in 2017.

She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Kent State University.

A more detailed article is planned soon.

Zeigler https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_C_Zeigler_c_t.jpg Zeigler