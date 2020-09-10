Throwback Thursday: Diamond stars

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Sept. 11, 1975:

Locally

• The Clinton County Farm Bureau held its annual meeting with guest speaker WLW farm director Bob Miller. J. Richard Williams was re-elected president; others elected were: Margaret Stuckey, vice president; Mary Gilbert, secretary-treasurer; Lois Boyer and Marcia Grant, lady-at-large; Robert Fisher, youth representative; and delegates to the Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting John Henry and John Doster with alternates Harold Kibbey and Mary Gilbert.

Trustees were Wayne Myers, Vernon Twp.; Burdette Quigley, Clark Twp.; Ralph Claibourne, Liberty Twp.; Harold Kibbey, Marion Twp.; and Steve Bradshaw, Washington Twp. Organizational director was Scott Kerns. Pictured were CCFB President J.R. Williams with guest speaker Bob Miller and Ohio Dairy Princess Maretta Alden, who presented awards.

• The Wilmington Garden Club and outgoing president Mrs. Wilbur Vance installed officers including Mrs. Wilbert St. John, president; Mrs. Douglas Marsh, first vice president; Mrs. Wayne Bosecker, recording secretary; Mrs. Ulan Humphreys, assistant secretary; Mrs. Howard MacDonald, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Cameron Maine, treasurer; and Mrs. Francis Richardson, assistant treasurer.

• Clinton-Massie was eyeing revenge against Wilmington in the annual intra-county football rivalry as the Hurricane won the previous year’s battle 41-0. In the four years the rivalry game — the “Mud Bowl” — was played, the Falcons’ lone win was in 1972. East Clinton was looking to defeat Springboro and Blanchester would tackle Williamsburg.

• Ruth McCall of the Blanchester area was named executive secretary of the Clinton County Unit of the American Cancer Society.

• Director Steven Haines announced that auditions were upcoming for “The Sound of Music” — “presented through the cooperative efforts of the four Clinton County High schools and Wilmington College.”

• Youngsters were urged to participate in the local Punt, Pass & Kick football skills competition with registration at Bill Marine Ford-Lincoln-Mercury.

• Bob & Carl’s at 141 E. Sugartree St. and 900 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington advertised a “Bucket of Chicken Parts” for 49 cents per pound.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-in were “The Trial of Billy Jack” and “Billy Jack.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_envelope-208290.jpg Clinton County Historical Society