Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Dockside Deli, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. Critical: Food contact surfaces are not cleaned and sanitized; only water is used. Food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Sanitizer bleach water is acceptable.

Food protection manager certification unavailable. Bottles stored in hand sink; hand sink must be clear of storage objects. Corrected. Employee handling money did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves to handle food. Corrected. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees are informed on illness reporting requirements is unavailable.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 28. Container of motor oil stored in kitchen on bottom shelf. Counter behind cup storage/dispenser is dirty. Build-up of ice on boxes and bottom of unit in True 2-door freezer. Ice cream freezer was dirty. Dirty in cabinets, under coffee makers, etc. Walls and floors in kitchen are dirty. Paint peeling on kitchen walls. Floors throughout the facility are dirty.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, Aug. 27. Gnats flying around 3-compartment sink. Please contact pest control person. Currently using hot dog roller for self-service; all hot dog rollers are not allowed at this time. Please discontinue using.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 28.

• Campfire Grill & Grub, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 29. Critical: Package of raw pork in bowl with bagged ready-to-eat pulled pork. Person in Charge corrected.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 28.

• 68 Shell, 5737 US 68 North, Wilmington, Aug. 27. Currently using hot dog roller and reach-in self-service donuts that are not wrapped. Employee took items off hot dog roller and closed it (no more service). Donuts were removed and put in individual bags. Thank you.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington, Aug. 28. Spillage on the floor in dry storage room. All spills need to be cleaned.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Aug. 31. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• Alkermes Micromarket, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Aug. 31. Refrigeration unit out of order; no product available. Freezer unit working properly and observed Health shut-off. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg