Clinton Co. Auditor: Triennial update of property values available

WILMINGTON — New, tentative real estate values established for the state-ordered 2020 triennial update of real property are now available for review, Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl announced.

The new property values can be found on the auditor’s website https://clintonoh-auditor.ddti.net or by calling the auditor’s office at 937-382-2250 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday.

Habermehl explained Ohio law requires that a revaluation take place every six years to review each property in the county and make adjustments based on market activity and economic conditions to ensure fair and equitable values. The law also requires a triennial update of values take place three years later.

This update of values for Clinton County is in 2020 and based on real estate sales in the county during that previous, three-year period. Based on the increased price of real estate sales over the last three years, the state has ordered an average increase in real estate values of 22 percent for Clinton County.

New property values will be effective Jan. 1, 2020 in accordance with Ohio law. Taxes are paid one year in arrears, therefore, tax bills payable in calendar year 2021 will be based on the new property valuations. Habermehl noted that the state will not set new tax rates until the end of December.

Therefore, at this time, it is impossible to estimate a property’s new real estate taxes. As a result of the new values, the auditor is offering an informal value review to provide taxpayers the opportunity to review and have questions answered regarding their new property valuation either in-person at the Auditor’s office or via Zoom.

For residential properties, appointments will be available Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 6 and 8, 2020. Taxpayers should call the auditor’s office to schedule an appointment. Due to the pandemic, appraisal staff will be available via computer or telephone.

Habermehl is also advising local property owners to beware of mass mail solicitations or telephone calls promising a guaranteed reduction or similar claims.

“We have been getting numerous requests for information regarding the new values. These firms pop up every three years promising taxpayers all sorts of financial savings from property taxes,” said Habermehl.

He is encouraging property owners to contact his office regarding their property values before hiring an outside firm promising lower taxes. Auditor’s office staff will be happy to explain how the Auditor

has valued their property and how to file an appeal, continued Habermehl. The information and a complaint form are also available on the County Auditor’s website, he said.

State law has established an appeal process, called Board of Revision (BOR), as a method for taxpayers to get their values individually reviewed free of charge. No one can “guarantee” a value reduction by the Board of Revision.

“Promises of risk-free filings are extremely misleading,” said Habermehl. “Each case is considered on its merits and the documentation presented, and the Board of Revision can change the value as warranted.”

Any refund generated by the changes would then be sent to the taxpayer in its entirety.

“The information is available and easy to access – both online and in person,” said Habermehl. “Why pay some out-of-town company to provide what you can get for free?”

For property owners who believe their value is inaccurate, this informal review will give them an opportunity to present evidence to support their claim before the final, updated values for 2020 are submitted to the state.

This review does not, in any way, limit their ability to file a Board of Revision Complaint for free between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

BOR forms and instructions are available from the Auditor’s office or may be accessed on the Auditor’s website at https://clintonoh-auditor.ddti.net. They can also review recent sales of comparable properties on the website.

The County Auditor’s office can be reached by telephone at 937-382-2250.

