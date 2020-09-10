Zeigler appointed to fill empty seat on Wilmington City Schools’ Board of Education

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education has named Carrie Zeigler to fill the board seat left open by the August death of Steve Murphy.

A lifelong resident of Wilmington, Zeigler worked for Wilmington City Schools for 18 years prior to resigning as Holmes Elementary School principal in 2017.

She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Kent State University.

Zeigler on Thursday said, “Although under unfortunate circumstances of the passing of Steve Murphy, I am excited to join the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education. Steve was a gem with a heart of gold. He leaves some big shoes to fill.”

Student achievement and school climate are of particular interest to her as a board member, she told the News Journal.

“As a prior educator in the district and life-long community member I am committed to assisting in the success of Wilmington City Schools,” Zeigler said.

She was appointed by the remaining WCS board members to join them and serve as a member of the board for the balance of Murphy’s unexpired term that will end Dec. 31, 2021.

Seven people applied for the post, four of whom were interviewed.

After the Wednesday special meeting, Board of Education President Marty Beaugard Sr. said of Zeigler, “She’s always put kids first. That’s the kind of person that you want on the board.”

Beaugard also mentioned Zeigler has years of experience in the educational field, and will bring a different perspective on the ways the board looks at things.

WCS Superintendent Melinda “Mindy” McCarty-Stewart said Zeigler’s qualifications include her experience as an educator, her current career as a business leader, her role as a parent, and her advocacy.

“She’s a huge advocate for students,” said McCarty-Stewart.

Likewise, she’s an advocate for children who do not have beds or are sleeping in uncomfortable situations. She and her husband Doug spearheaded the start of the Clinton County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization builds beds for children who have no bed. The beds come fully fitted with a mattress and all the bedding. Its motto is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”

The Clinton Chapter chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was the seventh established in Ohio.

WCS Treasurer Kim DeWeese will administer the oath of office to Zeigler prior to district business being conducted at the next regular board session scheduled for Sept. 28.

