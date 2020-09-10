CCHD: 2nd local coronavirus-related death within 2 days; 4th in 8 days

The death of a second Clinton Countian with COVID-19 within two days — the fourth in eight days — has been reported. The victim is a man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions, according to the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Thursday.

A total of 13 local deaths have now been reported, although officials think that number will be reclassified to 12 as, for the second time, it’s expected the state will re-classify a victim as being a full-time resident of another county.

“The counts can fluctuate due to jurisdictional changes by the Ohio Department of Health,” Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer told the News Journal last week. “The public demands information be reported in real time, but that is sometimes a challenge.”

The county reports there have been 267 total cases in Clinton County, with 208 listed, recovered, 47 as active and four currently hospitalized.

To date, the Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related, and the dates reported, are below; the “u” designates that the person was reported to have underlying medical conditions:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s (u)

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s (u)

• July 21 — a man in his 70s (u)

• July 21 — a man in his 80s (u)

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s (u)

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s (u)

• Aug. 25 — a man in his 70s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 3 — a male in his 60s

• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s

• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s

