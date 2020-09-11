ODOT sets local work for next week

Through the week ending Sept. 19, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County.

Continuing impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

New impacts

SR 73 & US 22 Vegetation Clearing – On SR 73, between US 68 and SR 350, and on US 22, between the Warren County line and Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.

SR 134 Railroad Crossing Repair — Near the junction with U.S. 68 in Wilmington. SR 134 will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Traffic will be detoured by way of US 68 and SR 350.

SR 134 & SR 729 Pavement Repairs — On SR 134, at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington, and on SR 749, between SR 73 and Sabina. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

