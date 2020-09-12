Drive-thru for WHS Band chili fundraiser

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band program is proud to host one of the longest running traditions in Wilmington as they welcome everyone to join them for dinner on their way to the homecoming football game.

In order to keep this long-standing tradition going they are offering the Band Chili Supper as a Drive-Thru.

It will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in Hurricane Alley — enter from Thorne Avenue.

This year, all tickets are pre-sale only and should be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Tickets can be ordered online at wilmingtonbands.ludus.com or you can have any high school band member pick up tickets for you.

Yoou are also asked to choose a 15-minute window when you plan to pick up your meal to to have your order ready for you.

Tickets are $6.50 for each meal. A meal will come with a bowl of chili, a side of applesauce or cole slaw (you will choose when you drive thru), cookies, and bottle of water.

All proceeds benefit the award-winning Wilmington Band program.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Wilm-Letter.jpg